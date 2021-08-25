Microsoft Reveals Biggest Xbox Games Lineup Ever at Gamescom 2021, Here’s a Supercut of the Trailers
Microsoft revealed the biggest Xbox games lineup ever at Gamescom 2021, many of which will launch on Xbox Game Pass later this year. Some of those titles include Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite, all set to be available for play from day one on Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the company did not announce an official release date for Halo Infinite, other than it is going to hit Xbox consoles and PC this holiday season. Read more for a supercut of the trailers.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0