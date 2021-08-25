Cancel
Crews working to put out 2-alarm fire at north Phoenix restaurant

Crews are working to put out a large fire in north Phoenix that sparked Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department is calling this a 2-alarm fire so far. That means extra resources are being called in to help put it out.

Video from Sky 12 shows smoke pouring out of the Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant in the area.

The fire is burning near Bell and Cave Creek roads and started around 9:20 p.m.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest.

