“I use every day as an opportunity to create change”: Kadeena Cox MBE interview

The September issue of Women's Running for 2021 is out now! Here's what's in store... The September issue of Women’s Running is full of all the inspiration you need to love your running forever. This issue, we tackle age: older women are smashing running records, particularly in endurance, so we find out their secrets, and learn the best way to train in our 50s, 60s and beyond from the experts. We also take our running back to school: whether you’re just starting out or you’re an experienced runner, there are lessons to be learned here, with stretching, training and nutrition, that we should all be taking note of. And speaking of which, all of us runners need to be doing more than just running! We investigate the best types of cross training for whatever kind of runner you are – we promise you’ll find something you’ll love almost as much as running. Plus, we have all the latest kit on test, interviews with incredible women runners to inspire you, and all the latest running advice all crammed into these pages. Happy running!