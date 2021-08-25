Cancel
Agriculture

Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings. In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).

Xi Jinping
Indiatexasbreaking.com

China Is Building Missile Silos – But Why?

Satellite photos from China have shown an ongoing project in the country involving new fields of missile silos. These could be potentially used to launch nuclear weapons at China’s adversaries like the United States and India, a media report said. According to the Indian Express, an Indian newspaper, the satellite...
Economywallstreetwindow.com

Why China Is Not a Technology Powerhouse – Lipton Matthews

In the American imagination, China is on course to overtake America as an economic superpower. Commentators and average Joes alike are mesmerized by China’s manufacturing prowess and the swift ascent of Alibaba. On the nativist right, the rise of China is so intimidating that many propose industrial policy as a tool to enhance domestic competitiveness. While the ascendance of China should not be underestimated, Americans are forgetting that China is still a laggard in technology.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

China intensifies its attacks on the United States in response to the country’s “Cold War” mentality.

China intensifies its attacks on the United States in response to the country’s “Cold War” mentality. On Thursday, China blamed the United States for the bilateral relationship’s “severe challenges,” citing Washington’s “complete containment” strategy against the country in order to maintain regional dominance. China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said...
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

China commentary calls Xi’s crackdown a ‘profound revolution’

(Aug 30): A commentary published widely in Chinese state-run media described President Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdown as a “profound revolution” sweeping the country and warned that anyone who resisted would face punishment. “This is a return from the capital group to the masses of the people, and this is a...
EconomyWashington Post

Why China’s Been Changing Its Mind About Billionaires: QuickTake

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s newfound emphasis on promoting “common prosperity” to deal with the large wealth gap in the ostensibly communist nation has led to tough times for some of China’s billionaires. Jack Ma, formerly the richest person in the country, is among those whose net worth has fallen as a wave of new state controls and regulations drove down share prices for some of China’s hottest companies. The government’s campaign is about more than reducing inequality, however. There’s also increasing concern in Beijing about great wealth translating into political power separate from the Communist Party.
U.S. Politicsasapland.com

Huawei Boss Will Protest China Retaliatory Ban on the US

Just a week after Huawei was banned by the US, its CEO and founder, Ren Zhengfei, has spoken against any retaliatory move by the Chinese government to ban products from the US. In an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Zhengfei made it clear that such retaliation won’t be welcomed by him. He said: “That will not happen, first of all. And second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest.”
EconomyBirmingham Star

China eyes USD 1 trillion of untapped minerals in Afghan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI): China is eyeing USD 1 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, local media reported on Wednesday. Afghanistan possesses a vast amount of intact mines and natural resources, including lithium reserves, as well as other valuable...
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

SenseTime, China’s Largest AI Firm, Files for IPO on Hong Kong Exchange

The IPO filing by SenseTime is a bold move at a time when the company is put on the U.S. Entity List which is a likely factor to dampen investor and customer confidence. One of China’s most valued and leading Artificial Intelligence firms SenseTime Group Inc, headquartered in Hong Kong, filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong exchange. Although the company has not revealed any numbers, some sources believe it to be around $2 billion in total valuation. As per a Bloomberg report, Haitong Securities, China International Capital Corp and HSBC Holdings Plc were the offering’s joint sponsors.
Marketscryptopotato.com

FUD Again: Bitcoin Has No Value, Says People’s Bank of China’s Official

China’s central bank has once again reiterated its warning against bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying that they are not legal tenders and have no value. The Chinese government has continued its conscious efforts to eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies in the country by constantly reminding the general public of the risks associated with them.
Societyraleighnews.net

Words of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to be taught in country's schools

BEIJING, China: Under new guidelines published on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Education will incorporate "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" into the nation's educational curriculum, in a bid to "instil Marxist concepts" among Chinese youth. President Xi Jinping's "Thought on Socialism" will be taught...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China says maintaining 'normal communication' with U.S. on trade

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is maintaining “normal communication” with the United States on trade, the Chinese government said on Thursday, one of the few areas the world’s two largest economies have refrained from confronting each other over this year. Washington and Beijing signed a so-called Phase 1 trade deal in...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China has launched a multi-pronged crackdown on its tech companies, leaving startups and decades-old firms alike operating in a new, uncertain environment. Here are sectors that are facing regulatory pressure:. GAMING COMPANIES. Chinese regulators have slashed the amount of time players under the age of...
Worldktwb.com

China’s AgBank posts 12.4% rise in H1 net profits

BEIJING (Reuters) – Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country’s third-largest lender by assets, on Monday posted 12.4% growth in first-half profits, the fastest first-half growth since 2014 as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 122.3...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China attempts to shift away from 'English' amid trade war

Beijing [China] August 27 (ANI): Beijing's crackdown on the English subject could be part of China's bid to get away from the language amid a trade war with the US. The Shanghai municipal government education bureau announced in early August that primary school students should only have to sit final exams in Chinese and math, while other subjects will be subject to teacher evaluation with no test score, Radio Free Asia reported.
MarketsWashington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies seeking capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap its deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion through first-time share sales over the past two decades. This money flow was immensely profitable for all involved: The founders, the bankers, early investors and new shareholders. Yet all this now looks set to change. China has pledged to write new rules for companies going public outside the mainland and to step up oversight of those already trading offshore. It’s unclear whether Didi Global Inc.’s contentious initial public offering in June was the catalyst; the U.S. has been taking steps to force some Chinese firms to open their books or face delisting, and now has blocked new public offerings. Either way it’s a major shakeup for Chinese companies -- which account for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion equity market -- as well as their private equity backers and Wall Street.

Comments / 1

