Alexander Skarsgård Birthday Special: 11 Alluring Pictures of the Zoolander Star That’ll Make Your Imagination Go Wild!

Alexander Skarsgård is not only a brilliant actor but also a good-looking lad. To say that he looks sexy all day, every day would definitely be an understatement. Whenever the Swedish actor has appeared on screen he has charmed his way straight into the hearts of many. Over the years, Skarsgård has proved his worth by starring in films like Zoolander, The Legend of Tarzan to popular series namely True Blood, Big Little Lies, and more. Well, not just a pretty face and talented actor, he is also a feminist which automatically makes him a top favourite among females. Michele Morrone Crush Alert! 8 Sexy Pics of the ‘365 Days’ Hottie That Make Us Eager for His Bollywood Debut!