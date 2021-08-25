Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung disables the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s camera if you unlock its bootloader

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t unlock your new Samsung Galaxy Fold 3’s bootloader if you don’t know what you’re getting into, or you may just regret it. According to XDA-Developers, the foldable device shows a warning when you attempt to unlock its bootloader, telling you that doing so “will cause the camera to be disabled and may cause your phones and apps to stop working correctly.” Indeed, that’s exactly what happens when you do go through with the process to gain root access and modify the device’s software.

Comments / 0

#Camera#Samsung Galaxy Fold#Samsung Pay#Galaxy#Xda Developers
Samsung Galaxy
Technology
Samsung
Cell Phones
Electronics
