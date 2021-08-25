Samsung disables the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s camera if you unlock its bootloader

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)