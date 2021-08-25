Cancel
West Fargo, ND

West Fargo Library events for the week of Aug. 25

By Wendy Reuer
INFORUM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Fargo Public Library hosts Underwear (and more) Donation Drive. The West Fargo Public Library is seeking new, unopened socks, underwear, diapers and bras for their first Underwear ( and more) Donation Drive. Donations can be dropped off at the West Fargo Public Library through Aug. 30. All items will be donated to The Indigenous Association, a local non-profit that supports the indigenous population in our metro area. A representative from the Indigenous Association will visit the library for a public Q & A event from 6 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Learn more about the Indigenous Association at https://www.indgns.org/

www.inforum.com

