Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Neo and Trinity Are Back (With Amnesia)

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttendees at CinemaCon got the first glimpse of the trailer for the next “Matrix” movie, which has had its title confirmed as “The Matrix Resurrections” and will be released this December. The trailer, set to Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit,” sees Neo (Keanu Reeves) in therapy — his therapist is played...

wmleader.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#Amnesia#Cinemacon#Jefferson Airplane#Trinity#Morpheus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Lilly Wachowski Didn't Return for The Matrix: Resurrections

The fourth film in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix: Resurrections, recently confirmed its title and is due to release this Christmas. Warner Bros. has stepped up its marketing efforts, and the first trailer will be out soon. The Matrix: Resurrections is the direct sequel to 2003's Revolutions and promises to be an action-packed blockbuster that will satisfy hardcore fans and newcomers alike. But ever since its announcement in 2019, fans have been wondering why Lilly Wachowski, the co-director of 1999's The Matrix, didn't return for this fourth installment.
MoviesMovieWeb

Neo's Return in The Matrix 4 Left Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Starstruck

The Matrix 4 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has revealed his reaction to seeing Keanu Reeves return to the iconic role of Neo in the upcoming sci-fi sequel, with the actor admitting he was rather starstruck. Abdul-Mateen's star has risen so quickly that it seems he was swept up in joining the tentpole franchise, not realizing the gravity of it until hearing The One speak for the first time.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently Filming John Wick 4 In Three Countries

Other than the fact that Keanu Reeves is working on both John Wick 4 and The Matrix sequel concurrently, there’s been little new information regarding the two projects over the last year. Now, the Lionsgate panel of CinemaCon has revealed that the actor is back to shooting the former’s next installment in three different countries.
MoviesCollider

'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Footage Finally Gives Some Insight Into The Story

As The Matrix Resurrections’ release date inches closer (or so we hope), we're finally starting to get some information as to what we can expect in terms of story from the new installment of the sci-fi franchise, thanks to the release of new footage. Up to this week, we knew very little about the production, which kept everything but the featured cast under wraps. Now, Warner Bros. has decided to reveal the first tease of the upcoming Matrix sequel at this year's CinemaCon.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Warner Bros. Reveals ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Title; Neo and Trinity Return With…Amnesia?!

There was a collective groan from the film community when a fourth Matrix was announced. It’s understandable considering that major IPs are being mined and exploited to their own graves. With that said, not every remake or sequel or sidequel or whatever you wanna call it is problematic, which I why I like to take the “wait and see” approach. Shit, the new Matrix movie is directed by Lana Wachowski, which should have instilled instant confidence.
MoviesCNET

The Matrix 4 has a new title, but no trailer yet

At CinemaCon on Tuesday, Warner Bros. finally revealed footage of The Matrix 4 in action, and also unveiled its new, official title. It's no longer called The Matrix 4. It's called The Matrix Resurrections. Unfortunately, there still isn't a trailer, and the footage from The Matrix Resurrections isn't available to...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Matrix 4 Title Finally Revealed At Warner Bros. CinemaCon Reel

If you think of Keanu Reeves nowadays, you’ll probably think of John Wick instantly. But before he was Mr. Wick, he was Neo in The Matrix. First of all, hats off to you Keanu Reeves fans who were fans of him before the John Wick days. Yes, let’s be extremely grateful that the John Wick series brought him back from the brink, but what really put him on the map was The Matrix. If you remember the sequels, that’s probably not the best example of how much of an impact that series has on films. For me, it blended the science fiction of the ’90s and the over-the-top martial arts Kung Fu action. And let’s just say it added on some seriously thick layers of weirdness and confusing ideas. Who would come up with the idea of the world we live in being an actual virtual reality?
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski turned down fourth movie as it felt ‘unappealing’ and ‘backwards’

The Matrix 4 is directed by only one of the Wachowski siblings, after Lilly Wachowski decided she did not want to “go backwards” in her career.The original Matrix trilogy was written and directed by Lilly and her sister Lana, but only Lana has returned for the forthcoming sequel, The Matrix Resurrections.The plot of the new movie remains under wraps, but it will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, alongside newcomers including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick.Speaking at an event for her new TV series Work in Progress, Lilly Wachowski revealed...
Moviestoofab.com

Lilly Wachowski Explains Why She's Not Involved with The Matrix 4

The classic trilogy of films was originally written and directed by both Wachowskis, Lilly and Lana, but only Lana returned for the latest sequel. It's a testament to the impact of a project's creators when their names are as famously associated with the project as perhaps the project itself. Try to separate "The Godfather" from Francis Ford Coppola, "E.T." from Steven Spielberg or "Star Wars" from George Lucas.
MoviesComicBook

The Matrix 4 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Speaks About the Film's Fresh Perspective

With his role in Nia DaCosta's Candyman hitting theaters, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been doing the press rounds, and that inevitably has led to some talk about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Matrix Resurrections, both long-awaited follow-ups to huge movies in which Mateen has reportedly key roles. Little solid information is known about either of the two movies, but Mateen -- who also played Doctor Manhattan in HBO's reinvention of the Watchmen mythology -- is deftly managing the series of questions that come out about each, right down to pretending he has cell phone problems when asked about his role in The Matrix Resurrections during a recent interview.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

John Wick 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Keep an eye on your pencils, John Wick: Chapter 4 is on its way as Keanu Reeves once again reprises his role as the not-so-retired hitman. Chad Stahelski, stuntman turned director, once again takes the reins driving the action movie series. We’ve known about this fourth installation since the opening...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Knives Out 2 Star Teases Terrifying And Incredible Netflix Sequel

After the wildly polarizing and divisive reception to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a movie that some fans are still struggling to move past four years later, Rian Johnson went back to basics for his next film to craft a twisting, turning and completely original whodunnit that ended up becoming one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2019.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.

Comments / 1

Community Policy