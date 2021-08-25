Cancel
NFL

Falcons celebrated Super Bowl LI vs. Patriots early, Malcolm Butler learns

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalcolm Butler scoops on Falcons premature celebration in Super Bowl LI originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Butler’s role — or lack thereof — in Super Bowls XLIX and LII for the New England Patriots will surely never be forgotten. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, Butler has provided some...

