Lady Eagles Fly Past Cedar Creek

By Admin
saladoeaglenation.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Posse handled business in straight sets tonight at home against Cedar Creek (Bastrop, TX). Salado jumped out with a 25-16 victory and would follow it up with convincing 25-17 and 25-14 victories. Salado’s offense on the night was led by outside Kenslee Konarik and middles Alex Dworaczyk and Macy Morris combining for 28 kills on the night. Defensively, the Lady Eagles would get a great performance from junior Katey Bartek and sophomore Reese Rich. Setter Haleigh Wilk would shine in her role in Salado’s 5-1 offense with 28 assists and 5 kills.

