Lady Eagles Fly Past Cedar Creek

DENVER CITY, Texas – The Hobbs volleyball team is looking for some traction, looking to start establishing itself at this very early stage of the season. Playing in Thursday’s Fillie Festival at Denver City High School – and posting a comeback win in its matinee game – should go a long way toward doing so. The Lady Eagles shook off a three-set loss to Big Spring earlier in the day by rallying from a set down to beat Compass Academy, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, giving themselves a chance to win the tournament Saturday, but also a chance for more on-the-job training, a chance to improve.