Lady Eagles Fly Past Cedar Creek
The Red Posse handled business in straight sets tonight at home against Cedar Creek (Bastrop, TX). Salado jumped out with a 25-16 victory and would follow it up with convincing 25-17 and 25-14 victories. Salado’s offense on the night was led by outside Kenslee Konarik and middles Alex Dworaczyk and Macy Morris combining for 28 kills on the night. Defensively, the Lady Eagles would get a great performance from junior Katey Bartek and sophomore Reese Rich. Setter Haleigh Wilk would shine in her role in Salado’s 5-1 offense with 28 assists and 5 kills.saladoeaglenation.org
