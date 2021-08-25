Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:09:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0