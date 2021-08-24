Cancel
Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Patent office takes 988 days to approve Oakbrook Terrace inventor’s patent in 2020

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Oakbrook Terrace was 988 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Redbox Automated Retail, LLC for an article dispensing machine and method for auditing inventory while article dispensing machine remains operable. It was filed on Feb. 5, 2018 before being approved on Oct. 20, 2020.

