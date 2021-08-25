Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Releases for Public Discussion a Proposal for Lowering Cost of Real-Time Data
The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) has released for public discussion a proposal for a considerable reduction of the cost of real-time data to private investors. Around 2 years back, TASE made a notable move by improving the accessibility of trading data and supporting the display of real-time streaming data to private investors at a cost that's significantly lower than that paid by business clients.
