Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Releases for Public Discussion a Proposal for Lowering Cost of Real-Time Data

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) has released for public discussion a proposal for a considerable reduction of the cost of real-time data to private investors. Around 2 years back, TASE made a notable move by improving the accessibility of trading data and supporting the display of real-time streaming data to private investors at a cost that’s significantly lower than that paid by business clients.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

