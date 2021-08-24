Del. Bob Long: Stop gerrymandering, voter supression

When I decided to run in 2010, one of the main reasons was for redistricting. As we know, the Congressional and State Legislature lines are redrawn every 10 years. In 2000, the 6th District was drawn into three separate districts that sent some of Dundalk into Baltimore City, Edgemere into Anne Arundel County and Essex into the White Marsh region. Luckily a judge ruled against that gerrymandered map and the district stayed intact.