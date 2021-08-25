5 practically perfect portable gadgets

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Gadgets news. A claim by an electronics startup to have a handheld device that will “hack your metabolism” to help you lose weight is bound to raise scientific hackles, but the principle behind Lumen seems to be mainstream enough and the neat little device – which aims to do the same as complex laboratory setups do – is gaining independent plaudits. The idea is that by monitoring carbon dioxide in your breath, you can get an indication of your body’s metabolic fuel usage to gauge whether, at a given moment, you are burning carbs (not ideal for weight loss) or fat (good). Lumen also aims to crunch your results and recommend nutrition plans. It’s a slick device and accompanying app, and it felt like it was going to work on me when I tried it. A frugal evening meal followed by a long sleep fast and I was demonstrably burning fat. A late-night incident with a chocolate squirrel – all of it, don’t ask – and not only did I feel rotten but the Lumen indicated I was still burning the carbs the next morning. The precise way to breathe in and out with Lumen takes some getting used to, and you need to dive deep into the app to gain full value, but just seeing the basics of how I was doing was extremely helpful. Well worth a try. Lumen, £299.