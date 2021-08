The Las Vegas Raiders play preseason game No. 2 on Saturday night, and here are three bold predictions for the matchup against the Rams. As we move along through the 2021 preseason, there is a lot to like about the product the Raiders are putting on the field. Sure, they beat mostly backups during the Game 1 victory against the Seattle Seahawks, but they went up against the Los Angeles Rams’ best during scrimmages this week, and more than held their own.