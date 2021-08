Black wedding dresses are not for the faint of heart. We’re so used to brides wearing white on their wedding day that the thought of a black wedding dress can be jarring. The trend may be rare, but it sparks quite the conversation; remember Sarah Jessica Parker’s black wedding dress? Of course you do. Thinking out-of-the-box for your wedding day outfit is daring because we are so used to seeing brides in all white or ivory. All in all, deciding on a black wedding dress means that you know exactly what you want and aren’t afraid to turn a few heads along the way.