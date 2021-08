The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in their second 2021 preseason game, and here are three things to watch for. So far, so good for the Las Vegas Raiders this summer, as they had a nice effort in their preseason opener against Seattle, and have looked good during joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. On Saturday night, the Raiders will take on the Rams in their second preseason game of 2021, hoping to continue to trend in the right direction.