Meet Rob. He is a 1-year-old male cat that came to the shelter as a stray. When Rob arrived back in May, shelter staff quickly realized that he did not use one of his back legs and so he was sent to the veterinarian. It was discovered that Rob’s leg had previously been broken in multiple places and was essentially of no use to him anymore. The best thing for Rob was to remove his back leg. He is now a tripod and honestly doesn’t seem to even notice the difference. Rob is loving, resilient and just so much fun. This unique cat is FINALLY ready for his forever home. Could that be with you?