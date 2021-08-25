'An Act of God' premieres on Friday

In May 2019, my good friend Liesl Tommy and I had a brief, but important, text exchange:. Liesl: Do you want to write the screenplay for the Aretha Franklin biopic?. Saying yes to this project meant many things: in terms of my career, it was obviously a huge opportunity. I had been writing for TV for close to 10 years, but had never written a film before. Personally, it was a tremendous honor and privilege to write about a woman whose music was the soundtrack of my life. My grandmother, who lived with my family growing up, played the Amazing Grace album constantly, while my siblings and I played all of Aretha’s secular music. Taking this project on – while daunting and terrifying – was the greatest challenge of my artistic career. I had no idea, however, that it would also send me on a spiritual journey that would ultimately reconnect me to the faith and church I long thought I had left behind.