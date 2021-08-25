Cancel
'An Act of God' premieres on Friday

By STAFF REPORT
yoursun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — Venice Theatre will kick-off the 2021-2022 season with “An Act of God,” starting Friday night. “An Act of God” is based on “Daily Show” writer David Javerbaum’s book “The Last Testament: A Memoir by God” and the twitter account @TheTweetofGod. The play stars Brad Wages as God and...

