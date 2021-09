There is no feeling in the world that is quite like the love that I feel for my child. At about 16-months old, he is now finally reaching the stage where he’s developing a very defined personality. He speaks only in a few words that he struggles to pronounce, but still somehow manages to make his little baby jokes. For instance, after asking him to not pour his juice on the table, he then proceeds to pretend to do it again, stopping just before tipping it completely — all of this with a mischievous grin on his face. Little bugger.