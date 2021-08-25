Cancel
Another Kansas Senator Wants To Know If ESPN Is Pulling Strings On College Conference Realignments

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate can investigate anything. Jerry Moran is not happy with the direction of college football these days. Conference realignments are bothering him. Who is Jerry Moran? Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and he has asked the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to hold a hearing about college conference realignment’s impact on the “state of competitiveness within college athletics.” Moran also wants to know more about the role played by broadcast companies in the realignment. In other words, did the Walt Disney Company’s ESPN unit help pull Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12 into the Southeastern Conference? It should be noted that the SEC Network is a joint project of the Walt Disney Company’s ESPN and the Southeastern Conference. It should also be noted that Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and that the University of Kansas is part of the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 just lost Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference. Another Big 12 school, Kansas State is located in Kansas. Senator Moran is concerned because if the Big 12 falls apart, it could have a “severe economic impact” on college towns like Lawrence, the home of the University of Kansas, and Manhattan, the home of Kansas State University.

