Without overstating its importance, a coat stand is a clear marker that you’ve made it; that you own the kind of clothing that’s worthy of displaying. Tossing your Brunello blazer over a chair is no longer an option, nor is hiding the top half of your hand-made Kiton suit in a closet. No, a gentleman needs a dedicated clotheshorse to display his coveted garb. After all, a good coat is an investment and deserves to be treated as such. Of course, there are as many stands as there are bespoke coats. But the best versions have a small footprint to avoid...