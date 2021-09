Like moisture-wicking shirts, moisture-wicking undies don't just help keep you dry and comfy, but they can also prevent the worst side effect of any activity—chafing. They work to keep you dry by using microscopic fibers that bring moisture away from the body, which helps to keep you feeling dry as well as preserve heat in the cooler months. Whether you are enjoying a day hike, powerlifting, or running errands, these undies will keep you dry and comfortable all day long. Check out our picks for the best moisture-wicking underwear for men and women below, and our reviews to help you pick which ones are right for you.