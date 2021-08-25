Cancel
Gilbert Fire Department collects items for Greenwood crews

By LINDA TYSSEN MESABI TRIBUNE
mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISABELLA — Gilbert Fire Chief Marc Kwiatkowski is proud of "the generosity of the great people of Gilbert and surrounding communities," who donated bottled water, Gatorade and snacks for the hundreds of firefighters battling the massive fire up north near Isabella in the Superior National Forest. "All the men and...

