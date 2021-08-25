Gilbert Fire Department collects items for Greenwood crews

During the week of August 15 –August 21 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service eighty-six times. Seventy-six were medical and ten were fire related. The fire calls consisted of commercial and residential alarm activations, a carbon monoxide call, multiple outside fires and multiple motor vehicle accidents. Of the nineteen medical transfers, two were out of the Cook Hospital, one out of the Hibbing Hospital, and the remaining were out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Fairview Range Medical center, Essentia Health St. Mary’s, Metro Hospitals, and surrounding nursing homes. The fifty-seven 9-1-1 calls brought us to the majority of our surrounding communities. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, Duluth hospitals and landing zones for emergent transport. During this week we performed one-hundred eight medical procedures, one-hundred and seven treatments and administered one-hundred and twelve medicines.