Brambilla enters the year on the heels of a 2020 season in which she was named an AVCA Third Team All-American along with unanimous First Team All-ACC. The Brazilian led the team with 270 kills last season on the way to 1,100 career kills. In the ACC ranks, Brambilla was named ACC Player of the Week once and finished ranked second in kills per set (4.22) and third in points per set (4.77).