Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UW-Platteville associate professor awarded patent for micro-grid energy management system

wisconsin.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiSys, the technology transfer arm of the 11 UW System regional comprehensive campuses, was recently awarded a U.S. patent for an invention disclosed by Dr. Fang Yang, University of Wisconsin-Platteville associate professor of electrical and computer engineering. Yang, and her co-inventor Zhao Li, of LY Grid Innovation, created a software-based micro-grid energy management system with proactive and comprehensive control.

www.wisconsin.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Management System#Energy Efficiency#Uw Platteville#Efficient Energy#Uw Platteville#Uw System#Ly Grid Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
IndustryElectronic Engineering Times

Amber Secures Patents for Electric Grid Management

The new patents cover digital management of fault circuit interruptors and surge protection in electrical products. Amber Solutions, the electrical infrastructure specialist, has secured new patents for silicon components used for digital control of electrical current. The patented components are used for digital management of GFCI (ground fault circuit interruption)...
Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

Advances And Innovation: Growth In Renewable Energy Technologies

Originally Posted On: https://screentrek.com/advances-and-innovation-growth-in-renewable-energy-technologies/. Most of us can’t really get our heads around such staggering numbers and thankfully, we don’t need to. This is one of the cash injections that governments have pledged to the renewable energy industry. They’ve added various other incentives to drive this essential program. However, we’re...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Stanford Going To 100% Renewable Electricity (100% Solar) — 1st Major University In USA To Do So

Universities are suppose to be the homes of our best and brightest. (Don’t look here.) They are supposed to be about the long-term view. They are supposed to be about science, of course. So, I have to admit that I’m surprised and disappointed to find out that no research institute in the US is getting 100% of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Though, next year, there will be one. (Note that the University of Queensland in Australia is already at 100% renewables, and some other universities outside the USA may have achieved this goal already too.)
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Scientists develop new technique for large-scale energy storage

The sale of electric vehicles (EVs) has grown exponentially in the past few years as has the need for renewable energy sources to power them, such as solar and wind. There were nearly 1.8 million registered electric vehicles in the U.S. as of 2020, which is more than three times as many in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Energy Industrywho13.com

Preventing burnout by managing energy

We have all experienced burnout at one point or another. Managing partner at TDT CPAs and Advisors Courtney De Ronde shares three ways to avoid burnout, including how to manage energy. To see previous segments, just log on to tdtpc.com/hello.
Industrylngindustry.com

NYK awards hybrid energy system integration contract to WinGD

WinGD's integrated hybrid energy system offers future-ready power solutions for companies navigating shipping’s energy transition. The four pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) will run on LNG, with WinGD’s 7X62DF-2.1 two-stroke engines coupled with shaft generators, DC-links, and battery systems. Based on its in-depth knowledge of the main engine’s performance WinGD has optimised spinning reserves, peak shaving, and energy flow to run the main engine constantly at its sweet spot while avoiding inefficient generator loads. WinGD will be responsible for the system integration and system-level energy management, through WinGD’s new Hybrid Control System.
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

Associate Professor and GCSW Alum Awarded Collaborative Grant

(HOUSTON, TX) - The Administration for Children, Youth, and Families has jointly awarded Associate Professor Sheara Jennings to continue her partnership with Change Happens, LLC, where Alum Helen Stagg (MSW '02) serves as CEO. For two years, Dr. Sheara Jennings will serve as Co-Investigator of Change Happens' new program, Teen...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Gravity-based renewable energy storage tower for grid-scale operations

Energy Vault, maker of the EVx gravitational energy storage tower, has secured $100 million in series C funding. The investment was led by Prime Movers Lab, with additional participation from SoftBank, Saudi Aramco, Helena, and Idealab X. The company said capital raised will support plans to ramp up deployments of...
Energy IndustryTrendHunter.com

Omni Energy Source Systems

The 'mySUN' microgrid has been designed by WZMH Architects in partnership with Ryerson University as a personal power system that would enable consumers to create and store their own energy. The system works by capturing energy from an array of sources, which could include solar, wind and even human with a connected exercise bike. The energy captured would then be stored in a battery pack to charge technology devices like laptops or smartphones as well as provide lighting in the home and more.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Using Hot Sand To Store Energy

As communities, cities, and states develop ambitious energy efficiency and decarbonization goals, energy storage is an increasingly critical component of our energy economy. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind are changing how we power our buildings, industries, and grid; however, they are intermittent ― we need continuous power even after the sun sets or the wind dies down. As such, energy storage is critical to ensuring continuous power and allows energy producers to take full advantage during times of overgeneration on sunny (or windy) days.
Energy IndustryInhabitat.com

mySUN combines human energy and solar for a renewable solution

Solving the climate crisis requires smart energy solutions that will reduce the need for fossil fuels and create sustainable options. This is exactly what WZMH Architects is focused on. It wants to design buildings with reduced energy consumption that are fueled by renewable energy. But buildings that run on renewable energy need a renewable energy source to draw from. How about a combination of human energy, the sun and a great idea?
Collegeswisconsin.edu

UW-Platteville partnership in Prototyping Center helps bring ideas to life

New inventions poised to make an impact in a variety of fields are getting their start on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus, being designed, prototyped and tested by a UW-Platteville faculty member and students. Thanks to a partnership between WiSys – the technology transfer arm of the 11 UW System regional comprehensive campuses – and Dr. John Obielodan, associate professor of mechanical engineering, half a dozen inventions have gone from idea to reality over the past two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy