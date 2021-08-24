UW-Platteville associate professor awarded patent for micro-grid energy management system
WiSys, the technology transfer arm of the 11 UW System regional comprehensive campuses, was recently awarded a U.S. patent for an invention disclosed by Dr. Fang Yang, University of Wisconsin-Platteville associate professor of electrical and computer engineering. Yang, and her co-inventor Zhao Li, of LY Grid Innovation, created a software-based micro-grid energy management system with proactive and comprehensive control.www.wisconsin.edu
