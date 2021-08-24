UW-Platteville associate professor awarded patent for micro-grid energy management system

Universities are suppose to be the homes of our best and brightest. (Don’t look here.) They are supposed to be about the long-term view. They are supposed to be about science, of course. So, I have to admit that I’m surprised and disappointed to find out that no research institute in the US is getting 100% of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Though, next year, there will be one. (Note that the University of Queensland in Australia is already at 100% renewables, and some other universities outside the USA may have achieved this goal already too.)