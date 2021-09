TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we close the halfway point of our holiday weekend and open to Labor Day itself, our slightly stormy stationary front continues to linger. Rain chances are still out there but mainly inland and isolated for the late afternoon and southern coastal showers creeping in by the mid-morning time frame. A ridge of high pressure slowly shifts south within the Gulf which will stabilize the mid-levels at the same time filtering in low-level moisture with a westerly flow. This means that rain chances will continue to be isolated rather than scattered or widespread through the area.