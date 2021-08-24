Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

One Book One Community: Ross Gay’s The Book of Delights

parkcitylibrary.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, the Summit County community reads one book to create a shared experience of reading. Reading the same book explores our commonalities. The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay is the 2021 One Book One Community book. This book is a spirited collection of short lyric essays, written...

parkcitylibrary.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Gay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstore#Book One Community#Utah Humanities#Journal Classes 9 23#Journal Making#Parkcitylibrary Org#The Nbcc Award For Poetry#Npr#Tippet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

Meet New People Through SBU’s “One Book, One Community” Program

Stony Brook’s annual “One Book, One Community” program is a fun and innovative way to unite the university and neighboring communities through shared reading and conversation. Through the program, readers will receive a free copy of a book (one a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis) that explores important cultural, social...
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

The Two Books, Two Communities Plan Fall Events

The Two Books, Two Communities program, a partnership between Northern Michigan University and the Marquette and Alger County communities, has announced its 2021 community reads and associated fall events schedule. The titles are Fried Walleye and Cherry Pie, edited by Peggy Wolff, and 2021 Michigan Notable Book Award Winner Teacher/Pizza Guy, a collection of poems by Jeff Kass.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Edward Hirsch on the Poet’s Celebration of Grief

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

The Monumental Unsaid: A Conversation with Rachel Yoder

I HAVE BEEN WAITING for a book like Nightbitch since giving birth to my first child nearly nine years ago. Motherhood made me feel simultaneously bursting with corporeal power and tightly contained in a box that didn’t allow for my pre-maternal humanity. While my mind was pulsating with joy and terror and chaos and fear, the rest of the world took pictures and told me to enjoy every sweet little moment. When I felt desperate or overwhelmed, as if my skin couldn’t contain me, people nodded with kind sympathy and told me that “the baby blues” were tough. Early motherhood felt, for me, like a crazy-making, gaslighting scam. And Nightbitch exposes and speaks to that scam in a deliciously satisfying way.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

I Only Read uQuiz Book Recommendations For a Month

If you’ve been on the internet at all over the last year, I’m sure you’ve seen uQuiz quizzes everywhere. Quizzes about anything from your zodiac sign to what trope you’d be in a horror movie flooded my feeds. And, I’ll be honest, I clicked on every single one. Yes, every single one.
Books & LiteratureDaily Princetonian

Why you should memorize poetry

What do you remember? Which words float to the front of your mind in moments of stillness? Consider the following lines, the beginning of “Ode to Buttoning and Unbuttoning My Shirt,” a poem by Ross Gay. “No one knew or at least. I didn’t know. they knew. what the thin...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lily Cole comes out as queer

Lily Cole has come out as queer. The 33-year-old model – who has five-year-old daughter Wylde with her entrepreneur husband Kwame Ferreira – spoke out about her sexuality in her new book ‘Who Cares Wins: How to Protect the Planet You Love’. Lily wrote: “Just as we do not choose...
Visual ArtVice

The artist creating mind-bending new worlds from the queer Black experience

For many, existential uncertainty can be paralysing. Quite the opposite goes for Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite, though. In fact, it’s a force that’s driven his practice forward over the past decade, through illustration, music production, performance, painting, sculpture, photography, virtual reality, video game design, writing and more. Restless as that may seem, all of these strands braid together in Jacolby Satterwhite: Spirits Roaming on the Earth, the first major monographic survey of his work that just opened at the Miller Institute for Contemporary Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’ Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
Visual ArtSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Bob Ross documentary paints dark picture around artist’s joyful legacy

He painted soothing landscapes, gently addressing his TV audience in a near-whisper. You can do this, he’d say to his viewers. Anyone and everyone can paint. Bob Ross was a walking affirmation, so cheerful and calming that he became a pop culture symbol of peace and happiness, with a dab of kitsch. It’s not uncommon to see a hipster in a Bob Ross T-shirt. But where did that shirt come from? How did Ross’ visage, topped off with his signature perm, become so ubiquitous? The answers, contradicting a man who loved the word “happy” (a happy cloud, a happy tree), are quite sad. The new Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” produced by husband-and-wife team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, paints a picture of naked opportunism that shattered Ross’ legacy. It’s the story of how a man became an industry, and how his family was gradually, systematically left out in the cold.
Books & Literaturemymodernmet.com

’Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings‘ Book Offers Powerful Retrospective on the Legend

Frida Kahlo is arguably the most well-known female artist of all time. Under the famous eyebrows and feminist reputation, she was also a political radical and a genre-straddling artist. Combining surrealism, magical realism, and an Indigenous Mexican artistic style, Kahlo's paintings are some of the most valued in museum collections around the world. A new tome from TASCHEN entitled Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings is a must have collection of the artist's works, from her early years in the United States to her later life in the famous Casa Azul.
Alhambra, CApasadenanow.com

One Book One Ramona

This summer, the entire Ramona community has been reading Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk about Race”. Faculty, staff, and students will all have a chance to come together in the fall to discuss the book’s big questions about race, justice, and your responsibilities to make the world a more equitable place. The book will be addressed through a school assembly, service project, and in-class discussions. Hope you’ve read it!
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Bess The Book Bus Helps Inspire Art In The Community

Bess the Book Bus is a local nonprofit/mobile literacy outreach dedicated to building home libraries for children and families that otherwise may not have the opportunity to own books. “We build home libraries and a love for reading in our most underserved communities across the USA by making the joy...
Entertainmentlapl.org

Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way

From its off-Broadway premiere, Hamilton was a hit. When it moved to Broadway in August, 2015, it became a world-wide sensation. It was nominated for a record-breaking 16, and won 11, Tony Awards. It was also awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton and his role in the creation and development of the newly formed United States of America. The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast actors of color in the roles of the historical figures portrayed and used hip-hop, R&B, and a few more typical musical “show tunes” to tell the story, describing Hamilton as "America then, as told by America now".

Comments / 0

Community Policy