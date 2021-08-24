Cancel
Vancouver, WA

Lighting Festival Brightens Up Late Summer Nights

clarkcountylive.com
 6 days ago

Renewing Our Past, Lighting Our Future. Columbia Springs' Repair Clark County brings "functional art" to Vancouver streets in mid-August with ReLit. The upcycled lighting festival, ReLit, will showcase the connection between environmental education and the footprint of the everyday "stuff" we all have. Giving extended life to unrepairable items is full circle stewardship and preserves the natural resources used to create them.

