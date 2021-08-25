MELON 1 BLAST AT THE BEACH PRESENTED BY EARTH MOVERS LLC RESULTS SUMMARY – GEORGETOWN SPEEDWAY AUGUST 24, 2021
Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco Velocita-USA South Region presented by Design For Vision & Sunglass Central Event No. 7 Feature Finish (35 laps): BILLY PAUCH JR., Tyler Dippel, Stewart Friesen, Ryan Godown, Anthony Perrego, Joseph Watson, Richie Pratt Jr., Rick Laubach, Mike Gular, Ryan Watt, Alex Yankowski, Ryan Riddle, Jimmy Horton, Dominick Buffalino, H.J. Bunting, Norman Short, John Willman, Matt Smith, Jordan Watson, James Hill, Austin Hubbard, Max McLaughlin, Mike Mahaney, Danny Bouc, Carson Wright, Matt Sheppard, Brandon Grosso, Matt Stangle.
