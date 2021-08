The Pulaski County High School volleyball team, still searching for their first win of the season, welcomed in the Eagles of Madison Southern High School on Tuesday night. Although things started off really well in the form of a 2-0 Lady Maroons' set count lead, Pulaski County lost three straight sets to endure their third straight loss to begin the 2021 season (23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21,15-12).