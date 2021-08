Buxton (finger) was activated off the injured list Friday and will be in the lineup against the Brewers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton wound up missing over two months with a broken finger, an injury he suffered just three games into his return from a hip strain. While the center fielder's constant battle with injuries continue to sabotage his fantasy value, he's performed at a career-best level when available, hitting an incredible .369/.409/.767 with 10 homers and five steals in 27 games. He should be a very useful piece for both the Twins and fantasy teams for as long as he can remain on the field.