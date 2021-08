Phoebe Bridgers has announced that all of her shows slated for indoor venues in 2021 have been relocated to outdoor venues, or postponed. “In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues,” Bridgers wrote in a statement. — For example, her show in Detriot will no longer take place at the Royal Oak Music Theatre but instead at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and the very first stop on her tour has been moved from theSt. Louis’ Chesterfield Amphitheater to The Pageant theater ahead of her appearance at Bonnaroo on Sept. 4. Bridgers has also added a show at Cleveland Ohio’s Jacobs Pavilion set to take place on Sept. 29.