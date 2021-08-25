Cancel
Baseball

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Perfect night at dish

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lowe went 5-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two runs scored Tuesday against Cleveland. The performance marked the third time that Lowe has collected three or more hits in a game this season. The highlight came in the first inning, when he delivered his 13th home run of the campaign. Lowe had been on a tremendous power drought, as he had not homered in his last 40 games -- dating back to July 1. In that same span, he had collected only eight extra-base hits. For the season, Lowe is hitting .258/.351/.397 with 48 RBI and 52 runs scored across 496 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

