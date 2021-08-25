Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Earns third win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hearn (3-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against Cleveland. Hearn surrendered a pair of home runs, though the damage was limited because both were solo shots. He was fairly impressive otherwise, as he allowed no additional extra-base hits and also racked up 14 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes on just 88 pitches. Hearn continues to build up his workload, as he's now completed five innings in each of his last two starts. As a starter, Hearn has a 5.71 ERA with a 16:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings on the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Hearn impresses in rotation audition

ARLINGTON -- Taylor Hearn has been in multiple roles for the Rangers’ pitching staff this season, most notably in middle relief, pitching two or three innings at a time. On Tuesday night, he got his first official “audition” as a Rangers starter as Texas lost 3-1 to the Mariners at Globe Life Field. In a career-high five innings, he allowed five hits and two earned runs with no walks. He also tossed a career-high 72 pitches.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hearn expected to start as Rangers host the Astros

Houston Astros (77-52, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (44-85, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (3-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +189, Astros -229; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Bats Explode, Hearn Dominates In Rangers 13-2 Rout of Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas — There haven't been many games like this one. But on Sunday afternoon, just about everything went right for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros. The Rangers offense exploded in a lopsided 13-2 victory over their in-state rivals. Texas got off to a great start with a three-run first inning, then added one run in each of the third and fourth innings. Then after the Astros put up two runs in their half of the fifth innings, the Rangers then put this one away with an eight-spot in the bottom of the frame.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Hearn's 'Maturity' And 'Trust' Has Paved The Way Back To Starting Role With Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — On April 25, 2019, Taylor Hearn had one of the most forgettable Major League debuts. He gave up five runs (four earned) and lasted only 1/3 inning against the Seattle Mariners. To pour salt on the wound, he was injured in the start and didn't pitch again for the rest of the season. For well over a calendar year, Hearn had to be content with a career ERA of 108.00.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

American League-best Rays have a blast in beating Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG — After losing two of three over the weekend in Minnesota, and losing another key reliever to injury on Monday, the Rays needed to starting having some fun again. Having the Orioles in the opposing dugout helped. The Rays beat Baltimore for the 12th time in 13 games,...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Friday night, Glenn Otto made his Major League debut against the team he grew up cheering for: the Houston Astros. "He's not [a fan] now, he says," laughed Rangers manager Chris Woodward. Otto took the ball for the Texas Rangers in his first big league start,...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts flashes impressive catch and run to make Falcons fan salivate

In a nice SEC connection, Feleipe Franks found Kyle Pitts for an impressive catch and run for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned into a 27-yard play as Pitts’ lone catch by late in the second quarter. Franks himself started 4-for-7 passing for 61 yards. He was sacked once.
Hermantown, MNWDIO-TV

Taylor Sundbom earns first Northland Men's Invitational title

On Sunday, Taylor Sundbom earned his first Northland Country Club Men's Invitational championship. The Hermantown native entered the day with unfinished business, having placed second the last two times he competed in the tournament. He teed-off against close friend and frequent competitor, two-time Northland champion, Matt Mellin for the 96th...
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United earns third consecutive win with 1-0 win over Toronto FC

Atlanta United defeated Toronto FC 1-0 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday night thanks to a first half Ezequiel Barco goal. The performance itself wasn’t great, but the result means Atlanta United now has three wins on the bounce and back-to-back MLS clean sheets for the first time since Oct. 3-7, 2020.
MLBchatsports.com

Thoughts on a 7-4 Rangers win

Hey hey! It is a series win for the Rangers, against the hated Oakland A’s!. I know there’s some folks who prefer losses because of the draft positioning, but I prefer wins, and this one was an enjoyable one. Kolby Allard picked up a Quality Start with his outing today....
MLBDerrick

Mariners beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson earns 1st Seattle win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday. Anderson (6-8) was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners, who have won five of their last six games. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.
Plainsman

Garretson earns win against Tigers

On the left, Adisyn Fink of Garretson controls the ball as Sarah Wipf of Huron trails on the play during their girls’ varsity game Tuesday at Tiger Stadium. On the right, Huron’s Paw Ne Se battles Garretson’s Joely Sterud for the ball during their soccer game on Tuesday. In the...
Arlington, TXwtaw.com

Rangers sunk by Mariners despite strong start from Hearn

Up in Arlington, the Texas Rangers were done in by the Seattle Mariners, 3-1. Tyler Anderson picked up his first victory with Seattle, holding Texas to just one run on three hits in six innings of work. Rangers starter Taylor Hearn had his best start in the big leagues, allowing...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Reds reflect on win at Rangers

United overcame the Scottish Women’s Premier League outfit emphatically at the Rangers Training Centre in our third friendly of the summer on Thursday evening. Zelem was on the scoresheet twice, with Lucy Staniforth, Kirsty Hanson and Leah Galton all also netting in the win, as Marc Skinner’s side continue to build up the preparation prior to next month’s season kick-off.
Plainville, MASun Chronicle

Ranger surpasses $40 million in career earnings with Plainridge win

PLAINVILLE — When Bruce Ranger won the sixth race at Plainridge Park with Beach Watch on Monday, he surpassed the career milestone of $40 million in driving earnings. The win came in typical Ranger fashion, with a gate-to-wire victory by open lengths, tying the horse’s lifetime mark. A native of...
MLBdallassun.com

Mariners stay hot with win over Rangers

Tyler Anderson won his first game since being acquired by Seattle before the trade deadline and Luis Torrens homered as the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 3-1 Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ty France and Mitch Haniger hit sacrifice flies for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy