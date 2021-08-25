Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Earns third win
Hearn (3-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against Cleveland. Hearn surrendered a pair of home runs, though the damage was limited because both were solo shots. He was fairly impressive otherwise, as he allowed no additional extra-base hits and also racked up 14 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes on just 88 pitches. Hearn continues to build up his workload, as he's now completed five innings in each of his last two starts. As a starter, Hearn has a 5.71 ERA with a 16:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings on the season.www.cbssports.com
