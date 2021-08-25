Cancel
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Goes yard Tuesday

 5 days ago

Johnson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Rangers. Johnson has only 12 plate appearances since being recalled Aug. 16. However, he's taken advantage by logging two home runs and also tacking on two multi-hit performances across three starts. Despite the strong effort in the limited sample, Johnson isn't likely to see an uptick in playing time anytime soon as Harold Ramirez (knee) began a rehab assignment Tuesday and could return in short order.

Morgan sharp, Johnson homers in Indians’ 3-1 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night. Morgan (2-5) allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28, which was his first major league victory. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Daniel Johnson launches decisive home run in 3-1 win over Twins

A game that started as a pitcher’s duel ended as one as well, with one giant donger right in the middle of it. Eli Morgan and Twins starter Baily Ober battled through four clean back-and-forth innings. The only baserunners until the fifth were when Eli Morgan lost the strike zone a bit in the second inning and a lone single in the fourth. For the Guardians, José Ramírez doubled in the first and Ernie Clement singled to lead off the fourth.
