Indians' Daniel Johnson: Goes yard Tuesday
Johnson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Rangers. Johnson has only 12 plate appearances since being recalled Aug. 16. However, he's taken advantage by logging two home runs and also tacking on two multi-hit performances across three starts. Despite the strong effort in the limited sample, Johnson isn't likely to see an uptick in playing time anytime soon as Harold Ramirez (knee) began a rehab assignment Tuesday and could return in short order.www.cbssports.com
