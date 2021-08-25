Indians' Daniel Johnson: Goes yard Tuesday

Johnson secured his lone target for 43 yards while recording one carry for no yards in Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over the Lions. Johnson played 52 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Saturday, and he made the most of his lone target in the win. During the team's second possession, Ben Roethlisberger connected with Johnson on a 43-yard reception down the middle of the field on third down. The 2019 third-rounder has brought in all six of his targets during the preseason, and he's totaled 103 yards across the first three exhibition games.