Indians' Yu Chang: Smacks fourth homer
Chang went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rangers. Chang led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his fourth home run of the season. While his season-long line is not impressive, Chang has six hits in 22 at-bats since being recalled on Aug. 13. Four of those knocks have gone for extra bases. Even given his recent form, Chang could run out of regular playing time soon, as Bobby Bradley (knee) began a rehab assignment Tuesday.www.cbssports.com
