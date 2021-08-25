Brewers' Willy Adames: Won't play Wednesday

Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. Castro once again got the start in left field, and the 24-year-old popped his eighth home run of the season in the fifth inning. However, that was all Detroit could muster in a 3-1 defeat with Shohei Ohtani on cruise control on the mound. The Tigers are taking a long look at Castro in left, with Harold Castro getting more run at shortstop and Jonathan Schoop locking down the keystone. Willi Castro is only batting .216 this season, but he looked better in 2020 and figures to still be in the team's plans next year, especially if he finishes off this campaign on a positive note.