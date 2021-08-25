Brewers' Willy Adames: Won't play Wednesday
Adames (quadriceps) won't be in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The quadriceps issue apparently surfaced during last week's series against the Cardinals, though Adames was able to play through the injury until it flared up during Tuesday's opening frame. Manager Craig Counsell downplayed the issue, but the shortstop could still end up spending an extra day or two on the bench after Wednesday to help avoid aggravating the injury.www.cbssports.com
