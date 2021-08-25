Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Willy Adames: Won't play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Adames (quadriceps) won't be in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The quadriceps issue apparently surfaced during last week's series against the Cardinals, though Adames was able to play through the injury until it flared up during Tuesday's opening frame. Manager Craig Counsell downplayed the issue, but the shortstop could still end up spending an extra day or two on the bench after Wednesday to help avoid aggravating the injury.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Willy Adames
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Brewers Willy Adames#Mlb Com#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Willy Adames has become the best version of himself

It’s hard to find much more to say about Willy Adames than what has already been repeated numerous times. Since they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Brewers have the best record in baseball. Adames’ contributions in the field and in the clubhouse have played no small part in that success. At the plate, he has slashed .297/.377/.553 with 16 home runs, producing a superb 147 wRC+. He has been elite on the dirt as well, providing +4 Defensive Runs Saved.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Steals base, scores twice in win

Adames went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. The shortstop scored on an error in the first inning and came home on a Christian Yelich double in the third to account for all of Milwaukee's run-scoring in the contest. Adames added his fifth stolen base in nine attempts. He's been good in August, going 16-for-52 (.308) with four home runs, four doubles, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and two steals in his last 13 games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames starting for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Adames is getting the nod at shortstop while batting second in the order against Nationals starter Sean Nolin. Our models project Adames for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Leaves with quad discomfort

Adames was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds with left quadriceps discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Adames doubled during the opening frame and came around to score, and he apparently picked up the injury while running the bases. The Brewers labeled his removal as precautionary, so the 25-year-old could end up making a quick return to the field. Jace Peterson entered the lineup in his place and is playing third base, while Luis Urias moves to shortstop.
MLBDaily Tribune

Willy Adames is scheduled to return to the Brewers lineup Saturday as the designated hitter

MINNEAPOLIS – If all goes according to plan, the Milwaukee Brewers could have their spark plug back in the lineup on Saturday. Willy Adames, who has missed three consecutive games with sore left quadriceps, made some significant strides in the right direction prior to before the opener of the team's interleague series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Why Wednesday's Astros game won't be on TV

For the second time this season, an Astros home game will not be aired on traditional television channels. Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. series finale against the Royals at Minute Maid Park will be shown only on YouTube as part of the website's partnership with Major League Baseball to air 21 games exclusively on its platform. The vast majority of Astros games air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, the team's regional cable network.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: Progressing in recovery

Escobar (hamstring) played catch and hit ahead of Friday's game against the Twins, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Escobar was expected to miss approximately two weeks after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right hamstring, but it's encouraging to see him resume activities quickly. The 32-year-old still has several steps remaining in his recovery before he's cleared to return to game action, but he appears to be on the right track.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Rays place Cruz on COVID-19 injured list; Archer, Choi exit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. The move was announced Sunday about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Brewers players who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Milwaukee Brewers, in all likelihood, will win the National League Central. But what happens if they don’t meet expectations in the postseason?. As a small-to-mid-market team at best, the Brewers’ margin for error is incredibly small. High-priced acquisitions can be shipped out of town as quickly as they were brought in for prospect capital. It’s the name of the game when you can only afford to spend so much money on the on-field product.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda expecting to undergo Tommy John surgery

Kenta Maeda does not know exactly what type of surgery he will be undergoing on Wednesday on his right elbow, but he’s fully expecting — and prepared — for it to be Tommy John surgery. All that will depend on what orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister finds when he begins...
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Penny Hart: Won't play Saturday

Hart (ankle) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Hart has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to what coach Pete Carroll called a "legit" ankle sprain, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Although he'll be held out for a second straight preseason game, the Seahawks are hopeful that the 25-year-old will be able to return to practice next week. If Hart ultimately back on the practice field next week, he'd have several days to make his final case for a spot on the 53-man roster.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Provides only offense Wednesday

Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. Castro once again got the start in left field, and the 24-year-old popped his eighth home run of the season in the fifth inning. However, that was all Detroit could muster in a 3-1 defeat with Shohei Ohtani on cruise control on the mound. The Tigers are taking a long look at Castro in left, with Harold Castro getting more run at shortstop and Jonathan Schoop locking down the keystone. Willi Castro is only batting .216 this season, but he looked better in 2020 and figures to still be in the team's plans next year, especially if he finishes off this campaign on a positive note.
NFLNBC Sports

Joe Burrow won’t play in second Bengals preseason game

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won’t get a taste of game action this week. Burrow sat out the team’s preseason opener against Tampa on Saturday and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that he will sit out this Friday’s game against Washington as well. Taylor said last week that...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Quantifying Hope: Ian Happ’s Recent Stats Should Be Reason for Optimism

Look, I know all the batting average honks out there are already pointing and yelling, “.198!” as they read the headline and probably didn’t even reach the lede. That’s cool, it comes with the territory. What also comes with the territory is finding ways to discuss a team that was playing its way to nowhere even before the deadline saw the Cubs trade a shovel for a backhoe.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Rays lineups (updated)

Trey Mancini is out of the Orioles lineup after fouling a ball off his left calf and left foot last night and leaving the game following his run-scoring double. Ryan Mountcastle is starting at first base after his reinstatement from the concussion injured list. Mountcastle has an RBI in seven...

Comments / 0

Community Policy