Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.