Arsenal will look to put a dismal start to the Premier League season behind them when they face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night.The Gunners have lost two from two in the new campaign and have yet to score a goal, though they have also been missing faces through injury and illness.Even so, the pressure will really start to mount on Mikel Arteta if he cannot steer his team to victory against a side relegated from the Premier League last season.West Brom have started the campaign strongly, winning three from four in the Championship, as they look for an immediate...