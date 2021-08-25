Cancel
Russellville, MO

Russellville Indians football returns for second varsity season

California Democrat
 5 days ago

Russellville High School athletics are returning, and possibly no team is more enthusiastic to get back to work than the RHS football team. Last year was the Indians’ first season as a varsity football team. Though the effort of the team was strong, the results were disappointing. RHS finished its first football season with a winless record of 0-8 and was outscored by opponents 419-114 in eight games.

