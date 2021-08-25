Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Villages, FL

Local Artist Spotlight

By Savannah Daigle
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrachme, a Sumter County resident and contemporary abstract artist, has been painting for 40 years. She lives in The Villages and works out of her in-home studio. Her professional career has always involved artistic endeavors, serving and teaching as an interior designer, where she staged everything from new homes to movie sets. Arrachme’s paintings have been featured in global collections, including in museums in France, South Korea, India, Portugal, Belgium and Monaco. Locally, her paintings are featured at the Sumter and Lake County Realtors Association, the Leesburg Center for the Arts and the Wolfgang Puck Kitchen and Bar inside Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages. In addition, Arrachme regularly contributes to collections that raise funds for humanitarian and environmental causes.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Entertainment
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Interior Design#Real Estate#The Wolfgang Puck Kitchen#Brownwood Hotel#Middle Eastern#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Belgium
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Portugal
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy