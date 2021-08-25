Local Artist Spotlight

Arrachme, a Sumter County resident and contemporary abstract artist, has been painting for 40 years. She lives in The Villages and works out of her in-home studio. Her professional career has always involved artistic endeavors, serving and teaching as an interior designer, where she staged everything from new homes to movie sets. Arrachme’s paintings have been featured in global collections, including in museums in France, South Korea, India, Portugal, Belgium and Monaco. Locally, her paintings are featured at the Sumter and Lake County Realtors Association, the Leesburg Center for the Arts and the Wolfgang Puck Kitchen and Bar inside Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages. In addition, Arrachme regularly contributes to collections that raise funds for humanitarian and environmental causes.