Dame Sarah Storey has been hailed as a “superhuman” whose value to the paracycling community is worth as much weight in gold as the 15 she has won during an extraordinary Paralympic Games career.British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer marvelled at Storey’s latest accomplishment, the 43-year-old smashing her own world record en route to retaining women’s C5 3000 metres individual pursuit gold at the Izu Velodrome.If Storey successfully defends her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns at these Tokyo Games next week then she would move on to 17 golds, one more than swimmer Mike Kenny claimed between...