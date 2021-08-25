Agriculture Topics

If reincarnation is really real, our farm cats must have done something special in their past lives. Every single one of our five cats has come to us on the winds of fate, and every single one of them has cashed in the golden ticket. I would love to go into all of their histories, but I’ll just say here that all of our kitties were originally castaways: barn cats, strays, or even a give-away on Craigslist. They all started their lives in dire circumstances but lucked into Catopia. James talked recently about the abundance of fruit at Hemmabäst Farm, calling it a “Fruitopia,” but over here on the other side of the co-op, we have an abundance of cats, so “Catopia” seems appropriate. We also have an abundance of tomatoes here at Sylvan Sun Farm, but “Tomatopia” and the backstory on our 250 tomato plants is not as riveting as the tales of our gatos (Spanish for “cat”).