Agriculture

Agriculture Topics

WVNews
 5 days ago

Millipedes, often referred to as "thousand-leggers," are commonplace around structures. They occasionally become pests when they migrate into buildings from their usual habitat outdoors. While millipedes sometimes enter in large numbers, they do not bite, sting, or transmit diseases, nor do they infest food, clothing or wood. They are simply a nuisance by their presence.

www.wvnews.com

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculturewnax.com

Soil Health Group Advises Growers To Keep Residue On Their Fields

Keeping soils healthy during drought can be a challenge and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition says its critical that residue remain on the field if its left behind following harvest of the cash crop. Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says residue needs to be left on to protect the soil.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Conservationist: Cover Crops Give More Soil Stability

POMPEY, N.Y. — Want better soil? Plant a cover crop between seasons. That was the message promoted at Empire Farm Days by Paul Salon, who has worked as a soil conservationist and district conservationist for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service since 1979. Salon demonstrated the positive effects of cover cropping...
AgricultureKOMO News

Futuristic biosphere farm grows crops under the ocean

Strawberries, basil and lettuce are flourishing in a new biosphere farm anchored to the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s Ligurian coast. Nemo’s Garden, which grows without soil or pesticides, sprouted from an idea by Sergio Gamberini, a scuba diver who also has a passion for gardening, according to the project’s website.
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Using the “Smell of Fear” To Protect Gardens and Crops From Destructive Insects

For home gardeners and farmers, herbivorous insects present a major threat to their hard work and crop yields. The predator insects that feed on these bugs emit odors that pests can sense, which changes the pests’ behavior and even their physiology to avoid being eaten. With bugs becoming more resistant to traditional pesticides, researchers now report they have developed a way to bottle the “smell of fear” produced by predators to repel and disrupt destructive insects naturally without the need for harsh substances.
Agricultureresilience.org

Freedom, Forgotten Places And The Future Of Farming

Ed. note: This article first appeared on ARC2020.eu. ARC2020 is a platform for agri-food and rural actors working towards better food, farming, and rural policies for Europe. We’re back with Czech livestock farmer Josef, who says we need to trust farmers more. Farmers will make responsible decisions unless the system forces them to act irresponsibly. And he explains why the future of farming is in forgotten places.
GardeningMercury News

Yardening: How to help plants through the drought

If we do not permit the earth to produce beauty and joy, it will in the end not produce food either. — Joseph Woodkrutch. This time of the summer is extremely difficult for the plants in our yards. Typically, they are coping pretty well with the summer heat. July has had its dry, hot moments and we have been alert to any plant stress and provided water for them.
Industryagdaily.com

Measuring electric current in soil could provide answers on soil health

Washington State University researchers have developed a way to assess soil health by measuring the electric current produced by its tiniest microbes. The team used a probe originally developed to measure the electrochemical signal of microbes in aquatic environments, and tested it on healthy and unhealthy soil samples to measure microbial metabolism and other indicators of soil health. This proof-of-concept research, published in Journal of Electrochemical Society, could someday lead to a simple, real-time test for farmers to determine whether soil is productive.
Animalsgladstonedispatch.com

Caterpillars horn in on tomato plants

Several types of caterpillars damage tomato plants in Missouri, but the tomato hornworm and the tobacco hornworm usually get the most attention because of the prominent horn on the last segment of their bodies, according to a press release. These insects are big, green, and hungry, said University of Missouri...
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Farmers' Market Voice

If reincarnation is really real, our farm cats must have done something special in their past lives. Every single one of our five cats has come to us on the winds of fate, and every single one of them has cashed in the golden ticket. I would love to go into all of their histories, but I’ll just say here that all of our kitties were originally castaways: barn cats, strays, or even a give-away on Craigslist. They all started their lives in dire circumstances but lucked into Catopia. James talked recently about the abundance of fruit at Hemmabäst Farm, calling it a “Fruitopia,” but over here on the other side of the co-op, we have an abundance of cats, so “Catopia” seems appropriate. We also have an abundance of tomatoes here at Sylvan Sun Farm, but “Tomatopia” and the backstory on our 250 tomato plants is not as riveting as the tales of our gatos (Spanish for “cat”).
Grayson, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

This topic keeps expanding…

Q - I am on a well and was wondering about my water heater. Two questions, what is an expansion tank and, being on a well, do I need one… -Rick in Grayson. A - A thermal expansion tank is a device that is hooked to a water heater to absorb excess water pressure that is caused by the heating of the water.
Baton Rouge, LAbossierpress.com

Agricultural Workforce Development Program

Baton Rouge, La. (August 18, 2021) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is now accepting applications for the Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program, LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said. The new program provides businesses a monetary incentive to establish intern programs to train students for careers in the agriculture and forestry fields.
Animalsstmarynow.com

Get It Growing: Lots of armyworms are here

Sod webworms were biblical last summer. Not to be outdone, the armyworm troops have now set up camp. They are out in full force, causing headaches for many homeowners. If you’ve noticed large brown patches in your lawn, you may have armyworm damage. It is the caterpillars, or larval stage of the adult moth, that feed on turfgrasses such as Bermuda, St. Augustine and Centipede in addition to other agricultural crops.
AgricultureColchester Sun

Learn how to prune tomato plants from UVM Extension's Master Gardener

If your tomato plants look overgrown and crowded, now may be a good time to consider pruning them. Although pruning tomato plants is not required, it is a good practice to adopt during the growing season. Properly pruning tomato plants improves the quality of your fruit. It creates airflow to...
AgricultureRogersville Review

Outside: Heavy Fruit Years

This fall looks to be a good year for nut producing trees like hickory and beech, and oak acorns aren’t looking bad either. Fruit and nut production varies from year to year, and the reasons are many. Sometimes when a tree is in declining health or enduring some form of...
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

These 'good guy' insects are the cause of circular holes in dogwood leaves

A: The neat circular sections cut out of your dogwood leaves are made by leaf-cutting bees. Such holes almost look like they’ve been made with a hole punch. Leaf-cutting bees are among the “good guys” and are important pollinators of cucumbers, squash, pumpkins and other fruits and vegetables. The bees use the circular leaf sections for nesting material.
Platte County, NEColumbus Telegram

Landscape tree decline and drought stress

When trees have branch dieback, it is referred to as decline and can be due to a number of factors from age to mechanical and herbicide damage, disease or insect issues, and environmental stress like drought. Usually it is a combination of these impacting trees over the years. When I’m...
AgricultureVoice of America

Cattle Farmer

Joyce Crawford imagined a quiet life in the country but then found herself raising a herd of cows. She tells us how she got started and why it’s so important to treat animals with respect and kindness. Reporter/Camera: Orlando Pinder.

