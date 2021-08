The political polarization in the U.S. can seem hopeless. Television pundits and politicians stoke stereotypes, driving a wedge between neighbors, friends, and families. But Diane Hessan, J76, A11P, believes there’s a way out of the quagmire. In her new book, Our Common Ground: Insights from Four Years of Listening to American Voters, Hessan shares what she’s gleaned from conversations conducted weekly with more than 500 voters across the political spectrum. She reveals surprising shared priorities, along with a simple plea: for Americans to start listening to each other in order to create a better future for the country.