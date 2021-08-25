Cancel
Cars

The 10 most influential people shaping electric cars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Volkswagen Group’s big chief, Diess is steering a company making 11 million vehicles a year, which sure puts him in a position to make a difference. He plans on overtaking Tesla’s rate of EV production this year, and by 2030 half of VAG’s production will be electric. Diess, an engineer, admits this is a colossal long-term investment, possible only because of the Group’s combustion car profits. He was one of the first car company chiefs to commit to zero CO2 by 2050, by transforming the cars, factories, battery supply and charging. He’s become a friend of Elon Musk – does that mean VW is getting hip or that Tesla is falling into the gravitational field of the establishment?

Related
CarsTelegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
CarsCNET

The best electric car in 2021: Take on the EV life with these picks

You've come to the right place if you're shopping for a new electric car. Once upon a time, driving an EV wasn't for everyone. Today, with longer ranges, more charging stations and generally better value, you can hop into an EV and not sacrifice much at all. But, there's another...
CarsTelegraph

Battery fire fears threaten electric car revolution

Mass recalls of electric cars due to the danger of battery fires in some models risk deterring motorists from making the switch, experts have warned. David Bailey, an automotive industry expert at Birmingham University, sounded the alarm after General Motors recalled the Chevrolet Bolt in the US for the third time in less than a year.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Accelerating Electric Cars in the World

Electric cars got a B12 shot over the past couple of decades. One-note car makers like Tesla pushed the envelope, and now electric cars are quick enough to compete against hypercars, and in some cases supersede them. Thankfully hypercars find meaning on the track, where some electric cars haven’t yet caught up. A stock Tesla, for example, still can’t make it around a race track for more than a couple of short Laguna Seca-sized laps, though they may not be far off. However, in a straight line, the competition is fierce with electrified confidence.
EconomyValueWalk

The Growth In Demand For Tesla’s Cars Has Slowed To A Crawl

Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended July 31, 2021, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). We remain short the biggest bubble in modern stock market history, Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which currently has a diluted market cap of nearly $770 billion, 85% of the $903 billion (non-diluted) combined market caps of Toyota ($251 billion), VW ($166 billion), Daimler ($96 billion), GM ($82 billion), BMW ($66 billion), Stellantis ($60 billion), Ford ($60 billion), Honda ($55 billion), Hyundai ($44 billion) and Nissan ($23 billion), despite annualized sales for Tesla of around 800,000 cars a year to their over 50 million. The core points of our Tesla short thesis are:
EconomyCarscoops

VW’s CEO Is Anything But Happy With Ionity’s EV Charging Stations

Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess has taken to social media to share his frustration about using an Ionity charging station during a recent road trip. Diess is currently enjoying a summer holiday and was on a road trip through the Brenner Pass in Austria in an ID.3. There are four Ionity charging points along the Brenner Pass but Diess said that one of them wasn’t working and the other three were in use. As such, he decided to drive to Trento, Italy to locate a charging station but he wasn’t very happy with what he found.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden under fire for ‘unenforceable’ 2030 electric vehicle target as he ‘oddly’ excludes Tesla from summit

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order aiming for 50 per cent of vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric and zero-emissions, and propose new rules to cut tailpipe pollution in the next five years. While the proposal is a major leap forward after the rollback of vehicle emissions standards under the Trump administration, the plan has been met with scepticism from climate scientists and environmental groups who say the rules are “unenforceable” and too “weak” amid an ever-worsening climate crisis.“While the topline numbers of the proposals look strong on paper, we understand that the standards...
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer Says to Buy Ford, Tesla, GM Stock

Jim Cramer turned his attention this past week to the rivalry between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report. Jefferies analysts upgraded Tesla to buy from neutral and raised their one-year price target to $850 from $700 on expectations that carmakers, in general, will be able to boost their margins as they operate with less but better-allocated capital.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

First EVs Expected to Roll Out of Tesla’s German Plant in October

Tesla’s first European Gigafactory may pump out its first vehicle in October, according to CEO Elon Musk, which is a bit later than the original forecast. It’s also not a guarantee since the final governmental approval for the facility, which is located just outside Berlin, hasn’t been issued. Musk flew to Germany earlier this week to help get the plant back on track in terms of the new timeline.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2022 BMW iX Is the Brand’s Most Tech-Heavy Offering

WHAT IT IS: BMW's flagship electric SUV comes with a long list of brand firsts. It features a new platform, a new styling language inside and out, new technology, and more. Roughly the size of the brand's X5, the iX is BMW's long-awaited entry in the electric luxury SUV segment. And yes, the bucktooth false grille is really happening; it's a convenient place for BMW to mount the sensors needed for advanced driver assistance systems.

