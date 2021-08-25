The 10 most influential people shaping electric cars

As Volkswagen Group’s big chief, Diess is steering a company making 11 million vehicles a year, which sure puts him in a position to make a difference. He plans on overtaking Tesla’s rate of EV production this year, and by 2030 half of VAG’s production will be electric. Diess, an engineer, admits this is a colossal long-term investment, possible only because of the Group’s combustion car profits. He was one of the first car company chiefs to commit to zero CO2 by 2050, by transforming the cars, factories, battery supply and charging. He’s become a friend of Elon Musk – does that mean VW is getting hip or that Tesla is falling into the gravitational field of the establishment?