Ohio State

Group’s Petition to Legalize Marijuana Cleared by Ohio Attorney General

By The Center Square
theohiostar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegalized recreational use of marijuana recently cleared a hurdle on its second attempt but several more have to be passed before it becomes law in Ohio. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost gave the go-ahead to the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol’s proposed law after rejecting its original plan in early August, saying the summary proposes to add an entire chapter to the Ohio Revised Code rather than enact a single law and the summary failed to include key elements in the summary.

