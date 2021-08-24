Cancel
Humility in pluralism

By Yael Perlman
jewishaz.com
Pluralism has always been a central part of my Jewish identity, both in college and growing up in Pittsburgh. My family is affiliated with New Light — the Conservative congregation where my father serves as rabbi — as well as Orthodox congregations. My three grandparents attend congregations from three different denominations. I am accustomed to Shabbat table discussions with Jews from all backgrounds and appreciate the range of rabbis, from Reform to Lubavitch, who live on my street. In college, I am a part of a vibrant Orthodox community but also regularly attend other minyanim. Most importantly, I see that students on campus respect and value the experiences of peers with different religious identities.

