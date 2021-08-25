‘Welcome back to Georgia:’ Agriculture Commissioner invites Herschel Walker to Senate ‘discussion’

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black (Gary Black Twitter)

ATLANTA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker are two of the candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Walker officially filed paperwork to run on Tuesday after months of being encouraged to run for the office by former President Donald Trump.

In a video released on Twitter, Black addressed Walker saying he’s a big fan of his, but there are more important things to discuss than football.

After taking a few jabs at the UGA star, Black invites him to take part in a “discussion” in Perry, Ga. on Saturday. Black says he will be attending the Eighth District Fish Fry in the middle Georgia city and invited Walker to join him.

Walker’s announcement comes shortly after reports surfaced that he had registered to vote in Georgia, prompting many to suspect he was going to run. Walker has most recently been living in Texas.

Despite being elected only last year, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock is up for re-election in 2022.

The primary election is currently scheduled for May 24, 2022.

